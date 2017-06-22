Robert E. “Farmer Bob” Sommers

He was born April 3, 1940 in Colby, Ohio, to the late Edward F. and Beatrice R. (Ackerman) Sommers, and came to this area in 1952 from Colby. Bob’s love of life was farming, and sitting on the back patio watching the cattle. Even though he could be ornery at times, he had a huge heart, and a giving soul. He was a former employee of Roth Construction, was a member of the Carpenters Union for 30 years, and enjoyed helping with his son’s landscaping business.

He was one of the hardest working men you knew, up to the very end. Bob was a sports fan, and enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and dart ball. He was a medalist in the 1991 Senior Olympics in Softball. Bob especially enjoyed watching his kids, and grandkids sporting events.

Bob is survived by his son, Rob Sommers of Norwalk, Ohio, by his daughter, Rebecca (Scott) Beck of Norwalk, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Joshua, Maddeline, and Jacob Sommers, Nicole Heggem, Bradley, Haley, and Ryan Beck, and by two great grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his brother, Norm Sommers of Norwalk, Ohio, and by his sister, Carol (Richard) Zeiter of Norwalk, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Lierenz, and by his brothers, Richard Sommers, Donald “Hayseed” Sommers, and William Sommers.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery on Mason Road.

