Dorothy J. Miller

She was born July 6, 1929 in Bluefield, West Virginia to William and Katherine Smith. She graduated from Uhrichsville Claymont Schools in 1947.

She was employed by Jack Gibbs Chevrolet in Uhrichsville, as a homemaker and ultimately retired in 1992 as Treasurer of Monroeville Schools.

Dorothy enjoyed bingo, playing cards, camping and working on her computer. She also enjoyed travelling to the many far off duty stations to visit her daughter Kim and family, especially her travels to Okinawa, Japan.

She is survived by her four children, Kevin (Roseanne), Mark (Laurie), Kurt, and Kim (Col Dave Krebs, USMC), 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Miller, whom she married Aug. 22, 1956; her parents William and Katherine Smith, her sister Katherine and brothers William, Robert and Frederick.

Friends may call Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 3 – 8 PM at Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 10 AM. The Reverend Danny Caudill will officiate with internment to follow at Riverside Cemetery Monroeville, Ohio.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at Stein Hospice Center in Sandusky for their compassionate guidance to the family and especially her wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Dorothy’s name to Stein Hospice Service located at 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.

NR06232017