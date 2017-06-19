Beverly Jean Hamer

She is a graduate of Norwalk High School, Class of 1954 and retired from Star Diner. She is a former member St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Norwalk.

Beverly was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Pauline Wahl; and sister, Shirley Hirbe.

She is survived by children, Michael (Sherry) Duffey, Eric (Ann) Duffey, Dennis Duffey, and Lisa Duffey Sacket; grandchildren, Katie (Ryan) Schild, Allie and Jason Duffey, Ben, Arden, and Seth Sacket; and sister, Barbara (Don) Zureich.

Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 91 E. Main St., Norwalk, OH 44857. Private family inurnment will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OhioHealth Foundation, P.O. Box 600001, Columbus, OH 43272-9802. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, Worthington, OH. www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

NR06192017