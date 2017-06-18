Shirley Jeanne Missler

She was born March 5, 1939 in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident. Shirley enjoyed flower gardening, and especially enjoyed family gatherings, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Ralph Missler, Sr., whom she married November 30, 1963 in Norwalk, Ohio, by her daughters, Janet (David) Lichoff and Jennifer Harris of Norwalk, Ohio, by her sons, Ralph (Rebecca) Missler of Collins, Ohio, Mark Missler, Gregory Missler, and Daniel (Angie Cherry) Missler, all of Norwalk, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dean Smith, Jr., Jessica Smith, Hannah (Joseph) Sutton, Garrick (Kathleen) Smith, Kelly (Yuji) Kosuga, Ashley Burgos, Ashley, Anthony, and Alexander Harris, Ralph III and Charles Missler, and Carter and Carli Missler, and by her great grandchildren, Isaiah Kelsey, Aiden Khan, Otto Sutton, Estella Smith, Lucas Smith, Kearstin, Trenton, and Colton Hartman, by her brothers, Michael (Kathy) Houghtlen, Ronald (Annette) Houghtlen, Sr., and Daniel Houghtlen, by her sisters in law, Marilyn Houghtlen, and Barbara Nutter, by her brother in law, Robert Suda, and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, William Houghtlen in 1993, by her mother, Clara (Sennhenn) Houghtlen in 2006, by her infant son, Gary Allen Missler in 1970, by her brothers, James Houghtlen, Larry Houghtlen, and Robert Houghtlen, by her nephew, Ronald Houghtlen, Jr., by her nieces, Tammy Uithoven, and Nicki Murr, and several brothers in law, and sisters in law.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. David Comstock will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

