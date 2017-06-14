Arglee “Bill” Mills

He was born on April 29, 1929 in Mills, Kentucky, to Isaac Jr. and Dora (Hubbard) Mills.

He worked at US Steel in Lorain for 35 years before retiring to his hobby farm in Collins. He loved all his animals, but especially his cattle. He always had a story to tell while enjoying his coffee with family and friends around the kitchen table. Never a dull or silent moment with him around!

He was a Godly, faithful husband to Betty and devoted father to his son--the late Charles Ray Mills, and 2 daughters-- Rebecca (Eric )Adelman of Norwalk, and Julie Mills ( husband—David Woods) of St. Louis, MO. ; 3 grandchildren--Jessica (Aaron) Naylor of Norwalk, Kayla Mills of St. Louis, and Derek Adelman of Norwalk; 2 great granddaughters--Khloe and Brynleigh of Norwalk; 2 brothers—Hubert Mills and Ron (Karen) Lindner, and sister-- Tressie Miller. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Step father Frank Lindner; brothers--Boss, Charles, Orvil, Jeff, and Noah.

We are honoring dad’s life and service to his country at a military graveside service on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 11 am at Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60601-7633. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.