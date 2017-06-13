Brian Scott (Chunk) Handshoe

He is survived by his mother, Rosetta (Gasparac) Kilgore of Shiloh; father, Willie Handshoe of Willard; 3 sisters, Crystal Handshoe of Dayton, Jessica Handshoe of Willard and Courtney Handshoe of Willard; brother, Andrew Handshoe of Willard; grandmother, Ruth Gasparac of Shiloh; cousin Jeremy Gasparac of Shiloh; and beloved niece and nephew, Emma and Hunter Gears of Dayton.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Carl Gasparac and Vince & Carrie Handshoe; cousin, Kristin Garparac.

Visitation will be Friday, June 16, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Victory Temple Church of God in Celeryville, Ohio, where the funeral service will be Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Sharon Kilgore officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

NR06142017