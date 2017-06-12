Richard J. “Dick” Funk

He passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson's disease. Dick was a dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. A native of New London, he grew up on the family farm helping his family with threshing and working the cider mill. He graduated from New London High School in 1938, worked at the New London Printing Company and then operated the Marathon Gas Station with his brother, Gene. In 1941, Dick married his beloved wife of 67 years, Evelyn.

Dick spent four years in the Navy during World War II as a flight engineer and ground school instructor for PBY Catalina seaplanes. He was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and Whidbey Island, Washington. Upon his discharge, he and his family moved to Bellevue, Ohio where he operated the Marathon Service Station and later worked as a Marathon bulk distributor. While in Bellevue he attended the Methodist Church and was proud to have pitched a no-hitter for the softball league giving the team the championship in 1953. After Marathon he worked with his brother’s construction company on many infrastructure projects. In the late 1960s he and his family moved to Willard, Ohio where he opened and managed the first branch office of Industrial Savings and Loan. He also opened the second branch office in Clyde, Ohio and returned to Willard to open the present day office where he worked until he retired.

Dick loved flying. He had both his single engine and multiengine ratings and logged many hours piloting Cessna, Beech, and Piper aircraft. He was a member of the Airplane Owners and Pilots Association. “R.J.” was also an avid golfer and enjoyed scrambles at Valley View Golf Club and charity events like the Mercy Hospital Golf Fundraiser.

He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, his parents Joe and Pauline Funk, his brother Gene Funk, and his sister Valera Dill. Dick is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Rich Nottke; his grandson and wife, Marc and Charly Nottke, and great-grandson Adam Nottke as well as dear nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main St, New London, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willard Mercy Hospital Foundation, 1100 Neal Zick Rd., Willard, Ohio 44890 or the donor’s favorite charity.

NR06132017