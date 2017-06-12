logo

Ernest J. Osborne, Sr.

• Jun 12, 2017 at 7:30 PM

MONROEVILLE — Ernest J. Osborne, Sr., 70, of Monroeville passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his residence following a brief illness.

Graveside military services will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

NR06132017