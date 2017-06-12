obituary Ernest J. Osborne, Sr. • Jun 12, 2017 at 7:30 PM MONROEVILLE — Ernest J. Osborne, Sr., 70, of Monroeville passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his residence following a brief illness. Graveside military services will be held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio. Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. NR06132017 Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.