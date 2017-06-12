Diana F. Cramer

She was born October 31, 1954 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Luther Bias and Bonnie (Bryant) Widner. She was a home daycare provider for 30 years, and was a team truck driver with her husband for Federal Express, where they won many awards for customer care, service and safety. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, Halloween and Christmas time. She was known to have long phone conversations and a very caring heart.

She is survived by her sons, Harold (Colleen) Preston of Norwalk, Rickie (Jaclyn) Cramer of Lorain, Walker Robinson of Norwalk and James Beckett of Cleveland; daughters, Delona S. Nooman of North Olmstead and Jackie A Lewis Marysville; 16 grandchildren; siblings, Randy Bias of Strongsville, Jimmy Bias of Lakewood, Beverly Shelley of Orlando, FL, Ervin (Dreama) Bias of Middleburg Heights, Sheila (Michael) Kochock of Parma Heights, and Gerald Bias of Cleveland; and her best friend, Diane Graham of Norwalk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Cramer Sr. in 2005; son, Jackie “Jackson” R. Cramer Jr.

Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

NR06132017