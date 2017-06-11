Calvin L. Wadsworth

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Hollis Wadsworth, brother Devere and sister Kay. He retired from his accounting job at General Motors, Mansfield, Ohio in 1988 after 25 years. He was New Haven Township Clerk for 30 years. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office dedicated the Outpost substation in New Haven to Cal for his dedication to the community. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal during his service time.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma Wadsworth, daughter Cheryl (Tom) Baxter and daughter Sonya (John) Hinklin. Granddaughters Christy, Amy, Katie, Dannielle, and Clara, great grandsons, Jaiden, Khi, and Zayvion, sister Joyce Barnett and brother DeWitt Wadsworth.

Viewing hours will be on Monday, June 12, 2017 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Willard Christian Reformed Church, 4180 State Rt 103 South. Willard, OH 44890. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2017 at 2 pm at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Willard Christian Reformed Church through the Lindsey Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com.

