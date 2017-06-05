Patricia M. Nelson

She was born March 9, 1924 in Conneaut, Ohio to Arthur and Mabel (Roper) Nelson. Miss Nelson was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bellevue. She was an avid golf and bridge player. She loved reading and was a faithful supporter of the library.

Miss Nelson graduated from Rowe High School in Conneaut in 1942 and worked for Ohio Edison for 41 years as the office manager.

She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Matheny of Toledo; four nephews: David (Denise) Matheny of Toledo, Michael (Charlene) Matheny of Michigan, Richard (Robbie) Matheny of Tennessee, Thomas (Amy) Matheny of Florida; four great nieces; one great-great nephew and two great-great nieces.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marilyn Nelson.

Visitation will be 11:00-12:30 on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 901 Northwest St, Bellevue. Her funeral will follow at 12:30pm Thursday at church with Rev. Justin Jump officiating. Burial will be in Bellevue City Cemetery. Auxter Funeral Home, Bellevue is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or Bellevue Public Library.

