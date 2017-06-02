Robert G. Reising

He was born on December 13, 1931, in Florence Township, and has lived in the area his entire life. He served in the US Army in Korea from 1952-54. He was longtime member of the Florence Congregational Church. He worked at the former American Standard in Elyria as a fabricator, and later at Kernell's Automatic Machining. Bob was a life member of the Vermilion VFW and AMVETS. His true passion was woodworking, building furniture for family and friends and even the altar and front doors to the church.

He is survived by his daughter Lee Anne (John) Reising-McVehil, of Florence, son Robert Reising, of Florence, three grandchildren, William, James, and Kyle, three great-grandchildren, Tommy, Brittany, and Corey, a brother Richard, and sisters Rosetta DeForest and Rose Mary Bores, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Billie Jean (Sauvage) Reising, father Carl Reising, mother Maude (Sennhenn) Reising, and siblings Pearl, Geraldine, Tony, Polly, and nephew Paul and his faithful dog Queenie.

Friends may call on Monday June 5, from 4:00 to 8:00 at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. On Tuesday June 6, there will be one hour of visitation prior to services at 11:00 am at the Florence Congregational Church, 11801 St Rt 113 East. Burial will follow at Florence Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Florence Congregational Church.

NR06032017