Don Young Sheldon

Don was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Sandusky on March 15, 1938. His parents were Dean E. Sheldon, M.D., and Celestina Young Sheldon, both of Norwalk. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Episcopal Church. Don was the third of three brothers: Henry E. Sheldon II (deceased) of Cincinnati and Dean E. Sheldon Jr. of rural Huron County.

Don was educated in the Sandusky Public Schools, where he graduated with the class of 1956. He attended Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., and received a bachelor’s degree in 1960. He then enrolled in a graduate program at Princeton University. Following that, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a lieutenant on a destroyer in the North Atlantic Theater.

Journalism was his special area of study. His professional assignment was with The New York Times. He then became an associate editor for Time-Life Books. As such, he was the principal consultant for a series of books dealing with music and art history.

He traveled extensively and lived in a variety of historical communities in New England and along the eastern seaboard.

Among Don’s last hopes were that no memorial services be held and that he be buried at sea off Florida’s Atlantic seashore. His close friends there fulfilled his wishes. So be it.

