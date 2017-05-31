Marylyn I. Shepherd

She was born on May 20, 1933 in Medina, daughter of the late William and Ruth (Brown) Buffington.

Marylyn was retired from M.T.D. in Shelby. She loved gardening, traveling, her pets with her favorite being Jazmine and most of all spending time with her loving family.

Friends may call after 5 p.m. Friday at the Messiah House of Prayer in Shiloh, where a funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Bill Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah House of Prayer in Shiloh.

