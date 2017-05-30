Minnie L. (Oney) Edington

Minnie was born on February 23, 1937 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Estel and Ruth Oney.

Minnie had been employed at the NBC Store in Norwalk and retired from the Norwalk Apples Grocery Store. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and spending time with family and friends.

Minnie is survived by her son, Richard T. Edington of Norwalk; grandchildren, Bobby and Steve Edington; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Valentine and Mary Garlock and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Minnie is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edington in 2010; grandson, Michael P. Edington in 2015 and three brothers, Henry, Bud and Hardy Oney.

Private family services will be held and conducted at a later date. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Milan Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Minnie's memory may do so to one's favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared on line at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.