Michael L. Spalsbury

He was born April 22, 1957 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Gerald A. and Ina Mae (Stoneham) Spalsbury, and was a lifelong area resident. Michael was an upholsterer at Norwalk Furniture for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, golf, gardening, and mushrooming. Michael is survived by his son, Thane M. (Staci Murphy) Spalsbury of Norwalk,, Ohio, by one grandson soon to be born, by his brother, Douglas A. Spalsbury, and by his sister, Judith A. (Pat) Costello of Kernersville, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Spalsbury in 1977.

There will be no calling hours or service. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

NR05312017