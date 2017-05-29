Robert Melvin Boetcher Jr.

He was born on April 11, 1951 in Willard, Ohio to the late Cleo (Wyandt) and Robert Melvin Boetcher Sr. He lived most of his life in the Willard area. Robert retired from the maintenance department at the YMCA after 30 years. Robert was a loving father and a wonderful grandfather to his granddaughters, Kaprice and Ivory. His hobbies were playing bingo, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his son, Ross (Theresa) Boetcher of Norwalk; 2 sisters, Nancy Harry of Pennsylvania, Betty Christie of Greenwich; a sister-in-law, Wilma Boetcher of New Haven; 2 granddaughters, Kaprice and Ivory Boetcher; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by 2 brothers, William and Paul Boetcher.

Friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Reverend Ricky Branham officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

