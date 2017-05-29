Robert Bruce Hart

He was born November 20, 1936 in Monroeville, OH the son of Bruce E. and Rose Marie (Hadsell) Hart.

Mr. Hart married Mary Lou (Stratso) on February 4, 1956 in Bellevue, Ohio; she preceded him in death in 2001.

A 1954 graduate of Bellevue High School, Bob was a standout athlete. He went on to play football at Syracuse University where he was a member of the 1959 National Championship team, and earned a B.A. in 1961. Following his time in New York, Bob began his teaching and coaching career in Pennsylvania at Lancaster Catholic High School.

He then returned to Ohio to teach and coach at Sandusky St. Mary’s High School where he earned Class A NW Ohio Coach of the Year, Toledo Waite High School, Bellevue High School, and Norwalk High School. During his time at Norwalk he was named “AA Coach of the Year” for Northwest Ohio and also the State of Ohio in 1974, when he coached the football team to an AA State Championship. In 1975 he was selected to coach the Ohio North-South All Star football game and also the Big-33 Game against Pennsylvania.

Bob was inducted to the Halls of Fame at Sandusky St. Mary’s High School, Bellevue High School, and Norwalk High School. He also was the founder of the Norwalk Fullbacker’s Club and a member of the Bellevue Society for the Arts.

He is survived by his two sons: Bob (Cathy Mahrle) Hart Jr. of Stow, Ohio, Jim (Swee) Hart of Hampton, VA; a daughter, Sandy (Mark) Hester of Bowling Green; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a brother, Barry (Renee) Hart of Bellevue; sisters, Bonnie (Gary Shupp) Norman of Bucyrus and Barbara (Mike) Taylor of Delaware, OH.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his sister, Beverly (Bob) Baer.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorials can be made to the Norwalk H.S. Fullbacker Club, c/o Dan Hipp, 105 Cleveland Road, Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.

NR05302017