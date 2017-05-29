Lois J. Jester

She was born on December 27, 1931 to the late Hiram Mitts and Margaret (Lehman) Stewart and had been a resident of Willard since 1953. Mrs. Jester had been employed at the former Holland Market and later, Moore's IGA in Willard. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Willard, a volunteer at the former Central Elementary School, enjoyed trips to Arizona, and spending time with all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Lee A. Jester; four sons, Robert A. (Connie) Jester, Barry L. (Rhonda) Jester, William D. (Nancy) Jester, and Joel R. Jester all of Willard; a daughter-in-law, Sally Jester of Phoenix, AZ; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son, Terry A. Jester; two sisters, Elaine Sheraw and Shirley Ainsley; and a brother, Harry D. Mitts.

A memorial service will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church in Willard, Ohio at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Pre-School or to Stein Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

