Bruce E. Barnard

He was born November 8, 1947, in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Robert R. and Betty (Snyder) Barnard. Bruce graduated from Bellevue High School in 1966, and served in the U.S. Army from March 1967 to March 1970.

He served in the U.S. State Department where he set up communications for the SALT talks with Russia in Helsinki, Finland. Bruce retired from the U.S. Postal Service the end of 2007 with 28 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Catharine (Sparks) Barnard, by his sons, Brian Barnard and Brent Barnard of Norwalk, Ohio, Brandon Barnard of the U.S. Navy stationed in Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, and Troy Rodecker of Berlin Heights, Ohio. Bruce is also survived by his grandsons, Greyson Barnard, Luke Rodecker, and Bryce Rodecker, and by his granddaughter, Ava Rodecker, by his sisters, Michele (Daniel) Briehl of Sheffield Village, Ohio, Lana (William) Labo of Lambertville, Michigan, and Denise (Christopher) Pensiero, of Bellevue, Ohio, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brett Barnard (Stillborn), and by his brother, Terry Barnard.

There will be no calling hours. Cremation will take place. Private Graveside Services will be held in Milan Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the ALS Foundation, Northern Ohio Chapter 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, Ohio 44131, www.alsaohio.org; or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Stein Hospice Service, especially case manager, Cindy Ebert, for all the wonderful care and compassion given to Bruce during his time of illness. Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.