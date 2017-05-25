Nancy Rogers

She was born August 19, 1938 in Pontiac, Michigan to Gerald and Betty (Taber) Williams. Nancy was the Valedictorian of the Clyde High School Class of 1956. For many years, she worked as the secretary at the Homan and Pearce Law Office. Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Clyde. There she sang in the choir, taught and organized Sunday School, served as the Sunday School Superintendent, and was a member of the United Methodist Women. In support of her husband, Nancy was a former member of the Clyde Fireman's Auxiliary. She also enjoyed playing cards and was a member of a card club.

On June 11, 1960, Nancy married Norman Rogers; he survives in Bellevue. Also surviving are their children: Laurie (Roger) Williams of Bellevue; Jeffrey (Jackie Sue) Rogers of Clyde; Amy (Jeffrey) Schlett of Bellevue; David (Jen) Rogers of Bellevue; eight grandchildren; and her siblings: Roger (Judy) Williams of Dallas, Texas; Larry (Marcia) Williams of Bowling Green; and Sherri Williams of Cincinnati.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Gerald Rogers in 1963; and a brother, Brian Williams.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Monday, May 29, 2017 at the Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 218 South Main St, Clyde. Her funeral service will be 10:30am Tuesday, May 30 at the First United Methodist Church, 510 West Maple St, Clyde with Rev. Dr. Diane Carter officiating. Burial will follow in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Clyde.

