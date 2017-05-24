Randy A. Ford

He was born March 4, 1960 in Greenfield, Ohio and served in the National Guard. He had a love and knowledge for computers and video games. He worked for over 12 years at MCPc Imaging and Printing in Sandusky. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Kim Stutsman of Monroeville; parents, James L Ford of Albany, GA and Carrie A (Byrd) Ford; children, Nicholaus Johns, Randi Ford and Sasha Gross; siblings, Tracy (Dan) Davidson, James (Aldena) Ford and Jodi Ford; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed watching sports and had a special place in his heart for Kim’s family.

Friends may call on Saturday from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Pastor Rod Hollen at Milan Baptist Church will officiate. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to the family.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.

