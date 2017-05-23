Wesley A. Ritchey

He was born to the late Leona and Clayton Ritchey in New London.

Mr. Ritchey held a Master’s Degree in History from Xavier University and a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Physical Education from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati.

Mr. Ritchey was an educator in the public schools of Ohio, starting as a teacher and football coach in New London, OH then as a high school Principal in Continental, OH. He went on to be the Superintendent of Schools in Holgate, OH in the 1970’s then completed his career as the Principal at Vaughnsville School in Vaughnsville, OH, where he served for 20 years.

Mr. Ritchey was an elite athlete, earning a scholarship to play football as a defensive tackle at the University of Cincinnati under Coach Sid Gillman.

Mr. Ritchey enjoyed travel, taking his young family on camping trips throughout the United States. He spent his retirement years as an active “snowbird” with his loving wife, traveling between Columbus Grove, OH and Haines City, Florida, playing bridge and enjoying an active social life with dear friends.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Ruth H. Ritchey, whom he married on December 26, 1960; daughter Margaret R. (Meg) Ritchey; daughter Carolyn R. Mentzer and her husband Randy Mentzer all of Hagerstown, MD; sister Bonita Bute of Cleveland, OH; brother Michael Ritchey and his wife Shirley of Summerfield, FL; sister in law Patricia Ritchey of Kenton, OH and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother David Ritchey.

Funeral services will be held at Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Gregory P. Shook officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday from 1:00-2:00 pm. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park Williamsport, MD.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hagerstown Choral Arts, Inc. P.O. Box 672 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

