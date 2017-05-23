Jeremy Dale Tuttle

Jeremy is survived by his father: Roger (Darla Chesser) Tuttle Sr. of Willard and mother: Roberta (Jacobs) Howard of Mansfield. Brother: Roger Tuttle of Jr. of Willard and sister: Christa Tuttle Lane of Willard. Step brother: Matt Chesser of Willard and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, May 26, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, Willard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com