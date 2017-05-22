Gladys Hall

Gladys was born on December 30, 1927, in Honaker, KY, the daughter of the late Lee and Rosie B. (nee Steele) Case. She attended Betsy Lane High School in Floyd County, KY where she was the class valedictorian.

In 1947 she married Audis “RB” Hall and they shared 70 years together. Gladys was a wonderful seamstress who enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She worked for the former CE Ward Co. in New London for 10 years and was a supervisor at Thomas Creative Apparel for nearly 25 years. More than anything she cherished her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed.

Gladys is survived by her husband “RB” Hall; daughter-in-law Kathryn Hall; grandchildren, Chad (Jenny) Hall, Brad (Jodi) Hall and Matt (Mandy) Hall; great grandchildren, Dylan, Caleb, Wyatt, Elijah, Emmalee, Brody and Blaine and sister, Anna Lea Clark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Larry Hall; brother Frank Case and sisters, Verlie Oney, Tava Hall, Jackie Armstrong and Cloteen Layne.

A visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Thursday May 25, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in New London where a funeral service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 10 am with . Burial will follow in Grove Street Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations can be made to New London Church of Christ, 130 Third Street, New London, OH 44851. Gladys had been a member of the Church of Christ in different communities for nearly 60 years. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR05232017