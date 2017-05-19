Ronald L. Bills

He was born April 10, 1938 in Enid, Oklahoma, to the late Minture and Juanita (Brown) Bills. Ron was a former Norwalk, North Fairfield, Lorain, and Sheffield Lake, Ohio resident. He was a 30 year employee of the Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Ohio, where he was a benefits representative.

Ron especially enjoyed helping his co-workers with their benefit problems, and was a very caring and compassionate person. He enjoyed spending time with friends, doing yardwork, and being outdoors.

Ron is survived by his son, John, and by several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, by his daughters, Kimberly, Suzanne, and Marie Louise, by his brother, Donald Bills, and by his granddaughter, Erica.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service at 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.

