Margaret (nee O’Dell) Hansen Needles

Born September 12, 1935 in Olena, Ohio, to the late Howard and Margaret (nee Ostrander) O’Dell. She graduated from Townsend-Wakeman School in Wakeman, Ohio with the class of 1953. Margaret was a school bus driver for 26 years at South Central Schools where she retired in 2000; she also drove bus for Western Reserve and Edison Schools. In her earlier years Margaret was a cashier at Wickes Lumber, she was a security officer at Midwest Industries and Brunswick Defense and a cleaning patron at various places.

Margaret formed the “Hansen Trio” and sang at various places. She loved singing with her daughters and grandchildren and playing the guitar and piano. Her biggest love was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, William Hansen of Medina, Thomas Hansen of North Fairfield, Sherry (John) Vanderpool of Greenwich and Colleen (Mark) Shultz of Valdosta, Georgia; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia (Ed) Logan of Lawrenceville, Illinois and Richard (Sandi) O’Dell of Huron; sister-in-law, Pat O’Dell of Birmingham; 5 nieces; 5 nephews; many great nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her longtime friend and husband, Arthur “Bud” Needles and brothers, Howard O’Dell, Jr and Nick O’Dell.

Her family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Eastman Funeral Home in Greenwich, and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Hudberg officiating. Burial will follow in North Fairfield Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Margaret’s name can be given to the Foundation Church, 87A West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Condolences to her family can be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.

NR05192017