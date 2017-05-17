Nancy L. (Taylor) Hakes

Nancy was born January 7, 1926 in Huron, Ohio to the late William and Ethel Taylor. Throughout her life, she had worked as a bookkeeper, a tax consultant and a church secretary. She loved spending time with family, painting and Facebook.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl J. and Jim Rechel of Temperance, MI and Kimberly A. and David Light; sisters, Shirley Burris of Monroeville and Bonnie Hehrer of Norwalk; grandchildren, Charles Pengov, Jodie Adamson, James Pengov, Jr., Lisa Gentille, Lori Gentille, Casey Nead, Nate Light and Michaela Light; and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Turner, who was killed at the WWII Battle of the Bulge and her second husband, Charles W. Hakes in 1983; daughters, Caryl Gentille-Mehling in 1990 and Bonnie A. McCrillis in 2012; brothers, Billy, Robert, Ted and Ronald Taylor; and son-in-law, Bruce McCrillis in 2016.

Friends may call on Friday from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. The Rev. Joe Woodyard will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.