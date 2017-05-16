Jacob Hinkle

Jacob was born February 5, 1940 in Red Jacket, WV to the late George and Angie L. (Justice) Hinkle.

Jake worked and served as union president for several years at Sandusky Chrysler, until he retired in 1989. After his retirement, Jake and his wife, Mary owned and operated Jake’s Restaurant in Fitchville, OH for several years. He loved to cook and he loved people. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Jake is survived by his wife, Mary (Sitterly) Hinkle; children, Jacob (Diane) Hinkle, Robert Hinkle, Vernon Hinkle, Emily Voegle, Eilene (Robert) Lowe, Angie (Jeff) Gnidovec, Daniel (Lisa) Woodruff, Mark (Dawn) Hinkle, Mary (Chris) Romick, Dennis Hinkle, Adam (Pam) Coles and Jenni Hillis; 33 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; step-children, Deb Dwight and Eula (Ian) Brumfield; siblings, Nellie Blankenship, Opal New, Smith Hinkle, George (Janet) Hinkle, Lois (Steve) DiMaria and Roberta (Harry) Peless and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Jake is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his 13 children, Eilene (Hartley) Hinkle; second wife, Susan (Ender) Hinkle; son, George Hinkle, grandson, Cameron Owens; son-in-law, Mike Voegle; siblings, Millie (Rush) Blankenship, Rosa Stencil and Angie Harp; sister-in-law, June Hinkle and brothers-in-law, Frank Blankenship and Bill New.

Friends may call on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 10:00 am until time of funeral services at 11:00 am at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky with Pastor Ken Hiser. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Jake’s memory may do so to one’s favorite charity.

