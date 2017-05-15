Richard E. Becker

He was born May 31, 1932 in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Herman and Rhoda (Harris) Becker, and was a lifelong area resident. Richard was a member of the Norwalk First United Methodist Church, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. He was the former owner of the Becker Potato Chip Company of Norwalk, Ohio. Richard was a former Norwalk City Councilman for 8 years, was a 50 year member of Eagles Aerie #711, Norwalk, Ohio, and was a life member of the Norwalk Bronson Conservation Club. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and fishing.

Richard is survived by his children, Gary A. Becker of Kansas City, Missouri, Larry E. (Marilyn) Becker of Norwalk, Ohio, and Linda M. Becker of Sandusky, Ohio, by 3 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nola I. (Erhart) Becker in 2007.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Norwalk First United Methodist Church, 60 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Rev. Dr. Brian Oglesbee will officiate. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals, 9501 Milan Road, Milan, Ohio 44846, or to the donor’s favorite charity. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.