Robert E. Barnes

He was born March 20, 1929 in Milan, Ohio, to the late Elden and Nellie (O’Berly) Barnes, and was a lifelong area resident. Bob was a 3 sport letter winner at Norwalk High School, and played American Legion baseball, and fast-pitch softball.

He was the tournament manager for several county and district softball tournaments, and was the President of the City Slow Pitch League for 6 years.

Bob helped organize the Norwalk Umpire Association. He also officiated basketball and was a softball and baseball umpire. He was named the Huron County Softball Commissioner, and was the 5th District Umpire in Chief with 300 umpires under his direction from 1974 to 1979.

Bob was a member of the Norwalk Park and Recreation Board, and was its director from 1975 to 1998. He was an integral part of the opening of the Ernsthausen Community Recreation Center when it opened in January of 1989. The gymnasium of the Ernsthausen Community Recreation Center was named Barnes Gym in 2002 in his honor.

Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Phyllis A. Barnes, by his children, Steven (Katie) Barnes of Norwalk, Ohio, Nancy (Mike) Lindenberger of Norwalk, Ohio, Linda (Kyle) Jameson of Bonita Springs, Florida, Robert Barnes of Norwalk, Ohio, and Julie (David) Lindenberger of Norwalk, Ohio, by 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James H. Barnes in 2008, and by his sister, Virginia L. Wolfe in 2007.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Margaret D’Anieri, Pastor of St. Paul Episcopal Church will officiate. Interment will be in Collins Cemetery. A gathering will be held in the Ernsthausen Community Center following the committal service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601-7633. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.