Bernice Laverne (Minto) Westcott

NORWALK — Bernice Laverne (Minto) Westcott, 86, died May 12, 2017 in Norwalk, Ohio. She was born in Hemlock, MI. on May 30, 1930 to Roy and Margaret (Fisher) Minto. She married Robert F. Westcott on February 24, 1962 in Saginaw, Michigan. They were married for 44 years. Bernice was employed at the Norwalk Public Library for 10 years until her retirement. She and Robert enjoyed sailing and traveling.

Bernice is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Ann Westcott of Virginia Beach, VA; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Bob Berry of Norwalk, OH; and her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn Mary and Mark Westcott McKellop of Huntingdon, PA; and her six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her four brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation will be Monday, May 15th,2017 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 98 west Main St. Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 38 West League St. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Norwalk Public Library 46 West Main Street norwalk@norwalk.lib.oh.us are appreciated. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.