logo

no avatar
obituary

Irmgard "Oma" (Krieg) (Bechtler) Jarvis

• May 11, 2017 at 5:30 PM

NORWALK — Irmgard "Oma" (Krieg) (Bechtler) Jarvis, 78, of Norwalk, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in Norwalk.

She was born on July 16, 1938 in Weiler in den Bergen, Germany to the late Josef Christian Krieg and Ottilie (Haldenwanger). She was employed by Norwalk “Upholstery” Furniture, Therm-O-Disc of Mansfield, Fanny Farmer and Norstat of Norwalk and Progress Plastics of Bellevue. She was a member of Norwalk Eagles Aerie 711. She enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren, crocheting, cooking and baking, games of chance and playing cards.

Irmgard is survived by her children; Timmy Bechtler, Tammy (Jeff Keefer), Sonja (John Young); grandchildren; Petra (Lori Vance), Gaby, John, Adam, Amber, Tori, Jonathon, Greg (Kimberly) Johnson; great grandchildren; Christian, Alexia, Cheyanne, Skielur, Mekenzie, Kendall, Harley, Savannah and Giuliana; brothers; Anton, Rudolf, Alfons, Erich all of Germany; sisters; Emma Schweizer of Norwalk, Erna Heger, Kriszentia Tonhäuser, Edeltraut, all of Germany; numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walton Jarvis; brothers; Bernhard, Manfred, Helmut; sister; Klara.

Friends may call on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Also Saturday from 12:00 noon until time of service at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family.