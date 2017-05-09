Margaret Jensen

She was born October 1, 1924 in Sigerfjord, Norway, to the late Hans and Eveline (Nilssen) Satre and came to America in 1955 from Norway. She retired from A.D. P. of New Jersey in 1983. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren, knitting, cooking, and going to Casino’s. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Margaret is survived by her sons, Ken (Marie) Jensen of Willard, Ohio, Rune Setsa of Rognan, Norway, and Finn (Marit) Utheim of Fauske, Norway, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Jensen in 1994, by her son Wayne Jensen in 2017, and by 10 brothers and sisters.

Friends may call on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.