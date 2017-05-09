John D. Minniear

While here, he honored his parents Bernard Cadmus and Florence Twilla and raised havoc and created many memories with his brother Jerry and sisters Phyllis, Joann, Mary, Margaret and Carol. He shared many years of love and marriage with Bonnie and was blessed to bring four children into this world, Ruthanne, Sue-Ellen, Linda and Steve.

Later in life, John was gifted with his second wife, Marita. John fulfilled the purpose for which he was sent and that was to love God’s people. He loved and touched the lives of so many and received their love in return. He leaves behind many loved family members and friends, but we celebrate in the fact that we know he is now home and has received his crown.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal service. We encourage you to celebrate John, remember a favorite time spent with him, …..bless someone else, as he would have.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith, I have received the crown.” — 2 Tim 4:7, 8.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.brusiefh.com