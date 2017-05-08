Susan Kay Hamman

She was born on April 27, 1951 in Willard to the late Donald and Laura (Gamble) Tschanen. Susan is a 1969 graduate of Willard High School and had worked as a clerk and later as an engineer for CSX Railroad in Willard, where she retired after 35 years. Susan enjoyed being with her family. She was a member of the Willard Elks, Moose Lodge, and Bronson Conservation Club. Susan was a children's advocate for the Huron County court system with CASA, which is an organization that helps with abused and neglected children.

Susan is survived by her 3 children, Sharrilee (Jimmie) Patrick of Tennessee, Chad (Sheila) Sallee of Willard, Cody Hamman of Willard; 5 grandchildren, Joshua Patrick of Tennessee, Rachel Patrick of Tennessee, Sierra (Sam) Worcester of Willard, Hunter Sallee of Willard, Casey Sallee of Willard; 1 great grandchild expected in July; a brother, Don Tschanen of Nevada; and her companion, Joe Sparrow of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Laura (Gamble) Tschanen.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com