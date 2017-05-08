Richard L. Hedden

He was born October 15, 1930 in Garrett, Ind. to the late Robert L. and Mildred E. (Reynolds) Hedden.

He received his bachelor’s degree at Washington University, St. Louis, his master’s degree From UCLA as an Electrical Engineer and was an engineer at Hughes Aircraft for 40 years. He held two U.S. registered patents and enjoyed history and reading.

After retiring he moved to Las Cruces, NM (because it was warm there) and continued to study at New Mexico State University and online courses because he was always looking to further his education.

Mr. Hedden is survived by his sister, Linda (Keith) Shook of Willard; three nieces, Libby (Michelle Kirk) Shook of Mason, Karen Hill of Willard and Lisa Shook of Baltimore, Md., along with six great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at the Attica Venice Township Cemetery, Attica.

The staff of the Lindsey-Kocher Funeral Service, 323 Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lindseykocher.com.