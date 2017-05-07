Thomas V. Souslin

He was born August 5, 1952 in Norwalk to the late Paul Souslin Sr. and Lois J. (Winkler) Mann. He was a member of the Laborers Union Local 480. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, children and friends.

He is survived by his children, April Souslin and Thomas Souslin II, both of Tampa, FL; siblings, Paul W. (Gladys) Souslin of Berlin Heights, Michael M. (Darlene) Souslin of North Fairfield, Gary E. (Barb Simon) Souslin of New London, Alice J. (Phil Thomas) Hamons of Norwalk and Joseph C. (Jessica Foster) Mann of Norwalk; aunt, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and step-father, Cecil J. Mann; brothers, Terry E. Souslin and Richard J. Souslin; nephews, Richard Souslin Jr. and Samuel Souslin.

There will be no visitation or services. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.