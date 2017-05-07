Sylvester Joseph Lepley

He was born June 13, 1928 in Bellevue the son of James E. and Leona (Buchman) Lepley.

Joe served in the U.S. Army, was a 1946 graduate of Bellevue Senior High School and a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He worked as a farmer.

He is survived by his stepson, Gene (Marsha) Marion of Seven Hills; and sisters, Sandra Dillon of Columbus, Gail (James) Miller of Bellevue, and Suzette M. Green of Bellevue;

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Wadsworth) Lepley; sisters, Jacqueline Sanders, Marilyn Fox, Catherine Flicker; and brothers, John Lepley, James Lepley, and Dr. Edward Lepley.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where the a rosary services will be at 1:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue. Burial will follow at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Immaculate Conception Church.

