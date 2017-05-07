Cody J. Stebel

He was born on March 29, 1997 in Lima, OH to David and Valerie (Brutsche) Stebel and they survive.

Cody was a 2015 graduate of Norwalk High School and received his Industrial Electricians Certificate from EHOVE in 2016.

Cody was currently employed at J H Routh Packing in Sandusky, OH. He enjoyed playing video games, paint ball and riding four wheelers. Cody was able to help others through organ donation with Lifebanc Donate Life.

Cody is survived by his parents, David and Valerie Stebel; brother, Jakob Stebel, all of Norwalk, OH; grandparents, Maryann and Skip Brutsche, New London, OH and Kathleen Stebel, Clyde, OH; girl friend, Amy Holtz, Norwalk, OH and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gene Hay; great grandparents, Gordis Jean and Henry Brutsche, Joseph and Viola Keller.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 2017; 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 93 E Main St, Norwalk, OH. The family will greet friends following the Mass.

Memorials can be made to Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44128

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH assisted the family with arrangements.