Frederick Francis Stang

Fritz was born on January 13, 1937 in Monroeville, only about a mile south of his home he built and loved. He spent his entire life living in Monroeville, and attended St. Joseph Catholic School, and Monroeville High School.

From the time he was a young boy, Fred enjoyed working with his hands. A “Master Carpenter” all his life, he was a talented builder and gifted woodworker. He was part owner of Knob Hill Construction in Monroeville, until 1991, and then went into partnership with his son, David, as Stang Builders for many years, until he decided to “slow down.” Never fully retiring from his trade, he constantly worked on projects, and enjoyed staying busy. There wasn’t anything that Fred couldn’t build or fix.

On August 31, 1957, he married Mary Ellen Green, the love of his life. This year they would have celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage. Together they enjoyed their home in Monroeville and also spent many winters at their vacation house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Many weekends were spent together at their boathouse he built in Sandusky, with lots of boat rides around the lake and bay.

On most days you’d find Fritz tinkering in his workshop on his projects, or out at his sawmill cutting logs into boards that he’d use to make into many things. On a nice summer day, he loved perch fishing on his boat on Lake Erie. He also enjoyed deer hunting, gardening, and mowing his large lawn. Above all, his favorite activity was hosting family get togethers and spending quality time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Parties usually began with a greeting and a big hug from him, and usually ended with a couple hands of euchre around the kitchen table. Fred never met a stranger, and was instantly loved by everyone who had the privilege of meeting him. A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, he set a wonderful example by putting God and family, first in his life.

Fred is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Green) Stang, who loving cared for him throughout his illness. Also his son, David Harlon (Kimberly) Stang, of Monroeville, Ohio, and daughters, Rebecca Irene Fries, of Norwalk, Ohio, and Suzanne Ruth (Scott) Porterfield, of Huron, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, whom he adored, Jennifer (Tim) Beier, Matthew (Amanda) Stang, Amanda Fries, Jonathan (Brittany) Stang, Madelyn Porterfield, Nathaniel Porterfield, and Anthony Porterfield, great granddaughters, Amelia Beier, Miranda Stang, and Rowan Stang who will be born in June.

He is survived by his brothers, Norbert (Grace) Stang, William (Felecia) Stang, Ronald “Shorty” Stang, and sister, Marianne (George) Tullus.

Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, Harlon and Ruth Stang, brothers, Kenneth “Bud”, Allan ”Charlie”, Stang, by his sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Myers, Susan Johnson, and by his grandson, Joel “Buster” Fries II.

Friends may call on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main St., Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic church, 66 Chapel St., Monroeville, Ohio, Father Jeff Mc Beth will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio, 44870 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church,

The family would like to personally thank his amazing team of doctors who cared for Fred including Dr. Brian Murphy, Dr. Phil Engeler, Dr. Scott Sheldon, Dr. Jeff Buehrer, and Dr. Robert Hill.

