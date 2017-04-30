Sharna E. Kinsel

She was born August 16, 1937 in Tulsa, OK and lived in Tulsa and Houston, TX before moving to Ohio in 1979. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroeville. Sharna enjoyed travel, reading, quilting, sewing, painting and time with her family. In Tulsa, she was employed by Sooner Pipe and Supply and North American Aviation. While in Ohio, she founded Enchanted Mushroom from which she retired in 2000.

Survivors include husband of 52 years, Bruce; sons and daughters-in-law Andrew and Kateryna Kinsel of Kiev, Ukraine and Randal and Robin Kinsel of Mesa, AZ; seven grand-children; ten great-grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Forest Emory and Oretta (nee Crocker) Spink, son Ronnie Kinsel and brother Don Spink.

There will be no visitation and cremation has taken place.

Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 121 Broad Street, Monroeville. Rev. Dr. Amy C. Little will officiate. Burial of the cremains will follow the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423, Castalia, OH 44824.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.