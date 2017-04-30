Lila L. Buss

Lila is survived by her daughter Kim (David) Bailey of New London; 2 sons, Donnie (Carol) Buss of Willard; and Steve (Debra) Buss of Willard; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Larry (Barb) Blankenship of Willard and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. "Dutch" Buss in 2009.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday at the Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard, with Rev. Janet Wittenmyer officiating. Burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Willard Athletic Boosters or to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com