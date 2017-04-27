Kevin R. Kuhn

He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Alt) Kuhn, whom he married on June 22, 1979; daughter, Alicia (Nathan) Dyer of Mt. Gilead; mother, Marilyn Kuhn; brothers, Keith Kuhn and Ken (Pam) Kuhn; mother-in-law, Alice Alt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter (Gail) Alt, Susan Alt, Carolyn (Mike) Sanders, Cliff (Cindy) Alt and Ed (Amy) Alt; nieces and nephews, Collin, Cameron, Sarah, Rachel, Zac, Caleb, Addy and Becca.

He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Kuhn; father-in-law, Urban Alt and nephew, Kevin Alt.

Visitation will be at the Christian Alliance Church, 1609 S Conwell Ave, Willard, OH 44890 on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM where a funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM with Pastor Bart McKelvey officiating. Online condolences may be made to his family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com