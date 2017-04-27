John K. Sherck

He was born on September 30, 1926 in Willard to the late Virgil and Thelma (Carr) Sherck.

He was a 1944 graduate of Willard High School and then enlisted in US Navy serving as a signalman during WWII. Mr. Sherck had farmed and done custom butchering in his earlier years. He then worked as a conductor/brakemen for the former Chessie System and retired from CSX Railway.

He and his late wife, Nancy, enjoyed traveling in their RV, had lived in the California mountains panning for gold and managing a camp for Northwest Territories. He aslo enjoyed motorcycling and fishing and canoeing in Canada.

He is survived by three sons, Michael Sherck of Willard, Gregory (Shirley) Sherck of North Fairfield, and William Sherck of Willard; a step-daughter, Michelle Shepherd of Lakeview, OR; seven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis (Miller) Sherck; his second wife, Nancy (Androsac) Sherck; and a brother, Keith Sherck.

No visitation or funeral services will be observed at this time. Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.