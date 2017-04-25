Sandra Marie (Chaffee) Copsey

She was born June 24, 1940 in Norwalk to the late Leonard Chaffee and Pauline (Smith) Kadow. She attended Norwalk High School and was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and the Eagles Aerie 711 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crafts, painting and especially babysitting her grandchildren, line dancing and listening to Karaoke.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Tami) W. Copsey Jr. of Norwalk and Cheryl (Mike) Matteson of Campobello, SC; grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Kaludy, Kelly Copsey, Adam (Amy) Copsey and Drew (Demi) Copsey; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lynette (Roy) Dailey, Alicia (Richard) Schlegelmilch, Charlene Jordan and Kenny Chaffee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Copsey Sr. in 2015.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at the Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Arrangements by the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.