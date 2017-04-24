Shirley Marie (Novaria) Hardman

Shirley was born on August 10, 1933 in Zanesville, Ohio, where she grew up. She married the love of her life, Leonard Rolland Hardman, on December 24, 1949. The couple lived in Zanesville, Norwalk, and Salem, Ohio while they raised their five children; Richard, Beverly, Thomas, Douglas, and Holly. In addition, Murray Bondman was their beloved foster son. Leonard coached basketball in all of these locations for a total of 35 years. They retired in Apple Valley in Howard, Ohio, and were active and devoted members of Central Christian Church in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Shirley was a loyal and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was an amazing “Nannie” to her 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Shirley loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Shirley was known for her great sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Shirley is survived by her spouse, Leonard Hardman; children, Richard and Laura Hardman (Howard, OH), Patrick and Beverly McCarty (Lancaster, PA), Thomas and Karen Hardman (Zanesville, OH), Douglas and Minta Hardman (Winchester, VA), and Bryan and Holly McPhillen (Coshocton, OH); siblings, Lawrence "Chief" Novaria (Zanesville, OH), Harold "Cal" and Mary Pritchard (Zanesville, OH), Victor Duff (Zanesville, OH), and Daniel and Becky Pritchard (Indianapolis, IN).

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth (step father) and Goldie Pritchard and Albert Novaria; siblings, Esther Seckman, Thelma Novaria, Kenneth Pritchard, Nina Duff, and Diane Gillogly.

In lieu of flowers, Shirley has requested that memorial contributions be made to GO Ministries (missionary Lenae Gabriel, granddaughter), 11501 Plantside Drive, Suite 14, Louisville, KY, or to Central Christian Church, 17833 Gambier Rd, Mt. Vernon, OH, 43050.

Family and friends will gather at the SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OH, on Thursday, April 27, 2017 for visitation from 6 to 8PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville, OH, on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11AM. A fellowship meal will follow the service.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook, or call our caring staff at 740-450-8000.