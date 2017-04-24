Shawn Logan Schneider

He was born on October 25, 1972 in Sandusky, OH. Shawn was a 1991 honors graduate from Margaretta High School in Castalia and received his Bachelors in Business Administration from the University of Toledo. While in college he met Kathleen P. Rydell and they married on August 31, 2008 in Lima, OH. Shawn was the owner and operator of S&H Concrete in Sandusky and also worked for H&R Block as a tax preparer. Among his many past affiliations Shawn participated in 4-H, Jr. Achievement and football. He was an avid sports fan particularly favoring all Cleveland Teams and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. He always enjoyed entertaining in his Woodville Party Garage.

Shawn is survived by his wife; Kathleen Schneider, father; Michael (Debra) Schneider of Norwalk, OH, brother; Jarrett (Cyndi) Perry of Amherst, OH, father and mother-in- law; Barrett and Judith Rydell of Lima, OH, brother-in- law; Keith Rydell of Van Wert OH and a host of family members from the Rydell, Schneider, Timmerman, and Dick families. He was preceded in death by mother; Donna Schneider, paternal grandparents; F.L. and Leona Schneider, and maternal grandparents; Richard and Martha Heidl.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Marsh Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH.

Family will receive guests from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Alan R. Swartz. There will be a bereavement luncheon served at Solomon Lutheran Church located at 305 W. Main Street in Woodville, immediately following the Memorial Service. Contributions can be made to Joyful Smiles Thru Faith PO Box 6513 Toledo, OH. 43612 . Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com