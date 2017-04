She was born May 23, 1922 in Camden, NJ to John and Emma Rielly.

Survived by her children, Sandra K. Wise of Milan and Terry R. Presnall of Pepperell, MA; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded by her husband, Russ in 2008.

Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.