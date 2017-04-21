Kirsten Ann (Parish) Keusal

Born in Sandusky, Ohio in 1973, Kirsten is preceded in death by one precious soul lost to miscarriage in December 2012 whom she and her husband named Promise.

Kirsten, the daughter of Richard and Mary Ann Parish of Norwalk, is survived by her loving husband Andrew T. "Andy" Keusal and their nine children; Corinne Elizabeth, 14, Hannah Catherine, 12, Matthew Daniel, 11, Mark Ephraim, 9, Luke Richard, 7, Abigail Hope, 6, Keziah Glory, 5, Geneva Grace, 3, Bethany Joy, 10 months, and step-daughter Amanda Rose, 27; her parents, and her brother and sister-in-law Mr. & Mrs. Steven Parish and their children Elayne, 18, and Andrew, 15, of Blacklick, Ohio.

Kirsten graduated from the Cynthia Kniffin Dance Academy in Norwalk and Otterbein University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance. She worked for the past 17 years as the keeper of her home. She was a beloved member of Foundation Church where her husband serves as an elder. All who knew her were blessed by her joyful countenance and her meek and quiet spirit.

A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at The Mt. Sterling First Church of the Nazarene, 226 North Market St., Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143. Pastor Mark Robinette officiating with the interment following in Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at the Mt. Sterling Nazarene Church from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday, April 24th. Arrangements were made under the direction of PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to www.Kirsten Keusal/ Memorial Fund.com.

Online condolences to www.tiddfuneralservices.com